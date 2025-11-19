Saturna Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 55.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SAP by 31.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $229.72 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $292.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

