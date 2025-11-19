PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK Position Boosted by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 48,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 220.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 6,985.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 215,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 212,299 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38,172.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

