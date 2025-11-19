Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vontier worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vontier by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,417,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

