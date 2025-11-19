Unilever PLC $UL Stock Position Lifted by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.