Saturna Capital Corp Buys 752 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $187.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.