Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gates Industrial worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,266,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,200,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,150,000 after acquiring an additional 743,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 110,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,955,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 346,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4,976.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $505,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,566.79. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.93%.Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

