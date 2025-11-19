Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 114,568 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,568 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 485,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 18.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,265. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,561. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

