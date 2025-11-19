Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $55.56 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,145 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for approximately 2.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of NetApp worth $55,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $265,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of NetApp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 60,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 814,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,563,000 after acquiring an additional 122,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $1,413,069. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.