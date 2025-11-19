Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,652,000 after buying an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after acquiring an additional 401,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 450,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after acquiring an additional 865,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,816 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

CHKP opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $170.99 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.51. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

