Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

EEFT stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

