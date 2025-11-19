Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,671 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Donaldson worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $679,475,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,634,000 after purchasing an additional 290,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 32.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 286,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.