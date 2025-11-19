Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,286 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Albertsons Companies worth $39,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,601.15. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.2%

ACI stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

