Q3 Earnings Estimate for JJSF Issued By William Blair

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J & J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.39. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $176.77.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $410.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 243.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

