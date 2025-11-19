What is Cormark’s Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Q4 Earnings?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.02.

Shares of HBM opened at C$21.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$24.75.

The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

