Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for IP FY2026 Earnings

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

International Paper Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -368.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -70.88%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

