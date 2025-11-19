Analysts Set Expectations for Campbell’s FY2026 Earnings

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell’s in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPB. Bank of America upped their price objective on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.59.

CPB opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. Campbell’s has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,877,000 after acquiring an additional 494,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,585,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,995,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,738,000 after purchasing an additional 928,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,279,000 after buying an additional 121,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

