Q3 Earnings Forecast for Bit Digital Issued By B. Riley

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Bit Digital in a report released on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
BTBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Bit Digital in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bit Digital from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Bit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $53,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
