Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Centene Q2 Earnings

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Centene has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 5.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

