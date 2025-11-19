Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $237,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $703,072.29. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 55.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

