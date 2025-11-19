Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. CICC Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,760,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,049,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,241 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,258,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,480,995,000 after purchasing an additional 899,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,477,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,450,384,000 after buying an additional 690,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after buying an additional 23,950,557 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

