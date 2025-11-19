Raymond James Financial Forecasts Higher Earnings for Keyera

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

KEY stock opened at C$43.96 on Wednesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$37.80 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.55.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

