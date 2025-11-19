Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of AIT Q2 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.48 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIT. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.47 and a 200-day moving average of $250.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.96 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $200,456,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357,568 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,722,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.