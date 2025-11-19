Renaissance Group LLC Sells 10,869 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $35,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $861.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $731.82. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $867.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.