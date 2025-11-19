Nicholas Wealth LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $193,757,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $20,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $7,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.69 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 113.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.