Nicholas Wealth LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $193,757,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $20,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $7,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 113.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
AllianceBernstein Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
