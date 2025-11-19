Nicholas Wealth LLC. Increases Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1,856.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $952.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

