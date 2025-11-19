Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a 2.4% increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Autoliv stock opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

