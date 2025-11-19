Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 1.7%

Wingstop stock opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.73. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wingstop by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,517,000 after buying an additional 496,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,557,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,433,000 after acquiring an additional 294,786 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $375,317,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wingstop by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,227,000 after acquiring an additional 710,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 949,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.