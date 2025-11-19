Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Position Raised by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

