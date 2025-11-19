Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $1.05 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 0.5% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $670.21 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $735.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $652.36 and a 200-day moving average of $592.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

