Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,748 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $988,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 529.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 388,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $135.48.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.