Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Lauren Merendino Sells 3,726 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,198.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,708.19. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
