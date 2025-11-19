Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Lauren Merendino Sells 3,726 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,198.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,708.19. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

