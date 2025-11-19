Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Elizabeth Mann Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $65,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,459.35. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 15th, Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.8%

VRSK opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.