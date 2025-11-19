Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX is Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 5.4% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.9%

STX stock opened at $253.86 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $297.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

