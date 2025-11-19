Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Increased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,030.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,040.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $782.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

