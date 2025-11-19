Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $533,486,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $381,848,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

