Coty (NYSE:COTY) Director Beatrice Ballini Sells 7,000 Shares

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) Director Beatrice Ballini sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $55,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coty Trading Down 1.3%

COTY opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. Coty has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.63.

Read Our Latest Report on COTY

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 137.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.