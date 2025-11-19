Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $402,000 Position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF $DMX

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.87% of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF by 252.3% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 88,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,835,000.

DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

DMX opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (DMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund invests in a broad-based, US bond portfolio of varying credit qualities with intermediate maturities.

