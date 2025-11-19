Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Invests $28.86 Million in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 451,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,859,000. Western Digital makes up about 6.9% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 48.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 126,223 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,565 shares of company stock worth $5,558,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

