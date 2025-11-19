Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 31,083 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Birchbrook Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.7% in the second quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

