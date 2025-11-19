Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.