Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $22.24. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $23.3820, with a volume of 39,288 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix Stock Down 0.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nanobiotix

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.