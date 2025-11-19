NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

