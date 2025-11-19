Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Head to Head Comparison

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Eagle Point Credit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $96.24 million 1.56 $2.21 million $0.82 19.43 Eagle Point Credit $179.77 million 3.95 $85.49 million $0.19 29.55

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Point Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Westwood Holdings Group and Eagle Point Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Point Credit 0 2 3 1 2.83

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 46.19%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 3.92% 5.19% 4.33% Eagle Point Credit 12.33% 13.53% 8.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.9%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit pays out 884.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Westwood Holdings Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

