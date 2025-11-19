Nicholas Wealth LLC. Has $1.36 Million Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,626,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,084,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,727,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,278,000 after acquiring an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 192.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,115,877 shares of company stock worth $377,766,128. 36.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

