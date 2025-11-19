Nicholas Wealth LLC. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $13,245,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4%

CB opened at $296.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.07. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.05.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

