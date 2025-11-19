Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.3150, with a volume of 2390189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 187,657 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Under Armour by 79.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

