Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Position Increased by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 490,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 184,941 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $2,846,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 148,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $683.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.05%.

PLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

