iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 997128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.56.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.64.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P TSX Capped Energy Index the Index, net of expenses. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.