MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.0980, with a volume of 106784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MBX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Steven L. Hoerter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 468,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,298.28. This represents a 4.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 313.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

