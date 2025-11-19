Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 180266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Heartflow in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Heartflow Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartflow

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartflow during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartflow in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

